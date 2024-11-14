Barbershop quartet concert

The Unitarian Universalist Society will present a Barbershop Concert featuring the quartet Feelin’ Fine! on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. at 172 Pleasant St., Laconia. The group, formed by Rob, Rick, Andy, and Lee, began after meeting at the 2022 New England Harmony Brigade, where they discovered a shared repertoire and complementary voices. Since then, the quartet has worked together to achieve a high level of harmony, recently placing well at the Spring 2024 Divisional Competition.

Feelin’ Fine! was named after an upbeat gospel song that resonates with the group’s joyful approach to music and performance. Despite different backgrounds, the members find common ground in their passion for close-harmony singing.

The concert will include an intermission with light refreshments, followed by more songs and a traditional sing-along in the second half. Tickets are $25 and are available by reservation at 603-848-2469 or by emailing uusl@myfairpoint.net.

