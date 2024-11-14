Anya Hinkle to perform

Anya Hinkle, a singer and guitarist rooted in Appalachian folk and bluegrass, will perform at the Andover Community Coffeehouse on Friday, Nov. 15. The monthly Coffeehouse takes place at the Highland Lake Grange Hall in East Andover, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and music beginning at 7 p.m.

Hinkle, described by PopMatters as “a burgeoning force behind the Appalachian roots revival,” will perform with violinist Minnie Jordan. Bluegrass Today praises Hinkle’s captivating voice, encouraging audiences to take any chance to hear her live.

Admission is free, though donations are welcomed and shared with the featured performers. Attendees can enjoy food and beverages available for purchase, and up to five open-mic slots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more details on Hinkle’s music, visit anyahinkle.com, and for Coffeehouse information, check andovercoffeehouse.org. The Coffeehouse is a program of The Andover Community Hub.

