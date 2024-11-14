New Hampshire Antique Co-op (NHAC) invites visitors to its annual Holiday Open House, held Fri., Nov. 29 through Sun., Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 323 Elm St., Milford. This family-friendly event features refreshments, a gift card contest, a scavenger hunt with prizes, and exclusive savings throughout the shop. Festively decorated for the season, NHAC’s dealers will showcase antique gifts and nostalgic items from years past.

The Holiday Open House weekend kicks off on Friday, Nov. 29 with a storewide sale and activities like a candy cane guessing contest, where visitors can win a NHAC gift card for the closest guess. A popular scavenger hunt will take guests on a journey through the shop’s extensive collection of antiques and collectibles for adults and children alike.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, NHAC joins in Small Business Saturday, a national initiative to encourage shopping at local, independent businesses. Visitors are invited to “shop small” and discover unique antique finds, a meaningful way to support family-owned establishments.

Sunday’s highlight is the gallery preview of Light and Brush: Luminous and Tonal Paintings from the 19th Century to Present. The exhibition showcases over 50 works by artists such as Fitz Henry Lane, William Frederick DeHaas, Alvan Fisher, and contemporary painters Erik Koeppel, William Davis, and Dennis Sheehan. This collection of luminous and tonal art offers a glimpse into the history of fine art spanning two centuries.

Co-owner Jason Hackler describes the Holiday Open House as “an old-fashioned outing the weekend after Thanksgiving. It’s an annual tradition at NHAC, perfect for families and holiday guests. You’ll find unique vintage gifts, and the scavenger hunt is always a hit.”

Located 1.5 miles west of the Milford Oval, NHAC is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call (603) 673-8499 or visit http://www.nhantiquecoop.com.

