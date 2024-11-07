‘Tis the season!

The Capital City Fine Holiday Craft & Artisan Show will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Capital City Sports & Fitness Club, located at 10 Garvins Falls Road in Concord, NH. This new show features over 100 exhibitors, many of whom are presenting their handmade work in Concord for the first time. Event highlights include a visit from Santa, door prizes, lunch and cocktail options, and festive holiday music. Free parking is available on-site. Admission is $5 per person, covering both days, with free entry for ages 14 and under. Attendees will have the chance to explore thousands of unique, handcrafted products while supporting local artisans. For additional details, visit GNECraftArtisanShows.com.

