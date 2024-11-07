Sunday Jam Socials are back

The Southern NH Ukulele Group (SNHUG) is reintroducing its popular Sunday Jam Socials, last held at the Earcraft Music in Dover before the pandemic. With the recent closure of Earcraft, there was a call for a new venue, and Milk Street Studios, newly opened at 6 Milk St., Dover, has stepped up to host these open mic sessions. The first event is set for Sun., Nov. 10, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested performers can sign up on SNHUG’s Meetup page or at the door, with slots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each participant will perform one song, and as time allows, there may be a second round for additional performances. Terry Eddins, owner of Milk Street Studios, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the event, saying, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with SNHUG for this group. Our mission is to be a creative hub for local musicians of all levels, providing a space to listen, learn, record, and achieve their goals.”

Given the popularity of SNHUG’s events, spots are expected to fill quickly. Registration details can be found at SNHUG’s Meetup page: http://www.meetup.com/southern-nh-ukulele-group-snhug/events/3104812139/. Attendees should note that parking is only available on Central Avenue, across from Bradley Commons (577 Central Ave).

The group also offers free beginner workshops, a traveling ukulele library, and performs at community events, fairs, and festivals, as well as nursing and veterans’ homes around New Hampshire. Proceeds from SNHUG events support the ukulele community, and SNHUG’s Sunday Jam Socials at Milk Street Studios promise an afternoon of music, community, and creativity.

