Ringling Bros. return to NH

The reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth returns to North America with six performances in Manchester at the SNHU Arena from Nov. 15-17. Produced by Feld Entertainment, this immersive live experience features an array of thrilling acts that bring a modern twist to the classic circus.

Audience favorites Aria, Stix, and Nick Nack—played by Lauren Irving, Alex Stickels, and Jan Damm—guide audiences through the show with musical performances, comedy, and interactive moments.

Highlights include The Triangular Highwire, led by The Lopez Family, who perform impressive feats 25 feet above ground, and the Double Wheel of Destiny, where performers somersault across spinning wheels 30 feet in the air. The Flying Caceres trapeze artists showcase synchronized flights and daring tricks, while the Guinness World Record-holding “One Wheel Wonder” Wesley Williams performs stunts on unicycles reaching up to 34 feet high.

Tickets are available at Ringling.com, with exclusive presale access for those who sign up as Ringling Insider Preferred Guests. For more information, visit the official site or call SNHU Arena.

