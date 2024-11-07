N.H. Philharmonic Orchestra annual concert

The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra invites the public to its annual Holiday Pops Concert, celebrating the season with a mix of festive music and community spirit. The concert will feature a diverse lineup, including Ron Goldstein’s “Hanukkah Medley,” Tchaikovsky’s “Valses des Fleurs” (Waltz of the Flowers), and Jerry Brubaker’s arrangement of The Polar Express, creating a joyful musical experience for all ages.

Each piece in this year’s program brings unique appeal. Goldstein’s medley captures the essence of Hanukkah, Tchaikovsky’s classic waltz enchants with its lush melodies, and The Polar Express resonates with the magic of the holidays. This combination of festive favorites promises to create a vibrant tapestry of holiday sounds, capturing the spirit of the season.

A special highlight of the concert is the Christmas carol sing-along, inviting audience members to join in with holiday favorites, enhancing the warm, celebratory atmosphere. The concert is designed to be family-friendly, welcoming attendees of all ages, from young children to grandparents, for an afternoon or evening of joy and music.

Due to high demand, the Philharmonic has expanded the Holiday Pops Concert schedule this year to three performances. In addition to the traditional evening concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, there will be two additional shows on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with a live-stream option available for the 3 p.m. concert. All performances will take place at the Seifert Performing Arts Center, located at 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem.

Tickets are now available for purchase online at https://nhpo.booktix.com/ or by phone at (603) 438-8658 from the box office on concert days. Given the popularity of this holiday tradition, advance reservations are recommended to secure a spot.

Event Details:

Venue: Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem

Dates: Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets: Available at https://nhpo.booktix.com/ or by phone at (603) 438-8658

Live Stream: Available for the 3 p.m. concert on Dec. 15.

Founded in 1905, the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra is committed to inspiring exceptional music in the Granite State. With a mission to engage and educate the community through a range of classical and contemporary works, the Philharmonic plays an essential role in New Hampshire’s cultural landscape.

