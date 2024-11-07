Library Events

Belmont Library is hosting a variety of free programs this November for all ages, including special events, holiday activities, and regular weekly programs. Here’s a look at what’s happening throughout the month.

Families can enjoy the Deck the Village holiday event, sponsored by the Belmont Recreation Department, on Nov. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. This festive gathering will feature holiday crafts and a special guest, offering an excellent way for families to kick off the holiday season together. In the spirit of giving, the library is hosting a Holiday Letters of Thanks initiative from Nov. 9 to 23, where visitors can write letters of appreciation to U.S. troops and veterans. Then, starting in December, the library will have a Mitten Tree for community members to drop off new, handmade, or store-bought winter accessories that will be distributed to locals in need.

For younger readers, the My First Book Club will meet on Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. to discuss Boxcar Children: Mystery at the Snowflake Inn, by Gertrude Chandler Warner.

Tweens and teens can enjoy several activities this month. The Chapter & Verse book group for grades 6-8 will meet on Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. to discuss New Ball by Byron Graves, while Chapter Chats for students in grades 4-6 will take place on the same day at 4 p.m., discussing The Lumbering Giants of Windy Pines, by Mo Netz. For a nostalgic twist, teens can unwind on Fridays at 3 p.m. with the Flashback Films series, which features popular movies from the early 2000s.

Adults are also welcome to join several book clubs and social programs. The Tea & Tales Book Club will meet on Nov. 14, at 4:30 p.m. to discuss A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins, and the Friday Fiction Book Group will gather on Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. to explore Leaving the Atocha Station, by Ben Lerner. Mystery fans can join the Mystery Group on Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. to discuss Walter Mosley’s And Sometimes I Wonder About You. Additional adult programs, including Fiber Arts, Watercolor Workshops, Cribbage, and Mah Jong, will also be held regularly; check the library’s calendar for specific dates and times.

Related Posts