History of Meredith Bay talk at Historical Society

John Hopper, president of the Meredith Historical Society, will lead the final presentation of the society’s 2024 Speaker Series with a discussion titled “The History of Meredith Bay.” The event, sponsored by Becky Fuller of Maxfield Real Estate, is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Meredith Community Center, located at 1 Circle Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments, with the program beginning at 7 p.m.

Hopper’s talk will explore the historical significance of Meredith Bay, part of New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee, which has evolved from a perceived hindrance to early settlers into a prominent feature of the town’s scenic landscape. The discussion will highlight how the bay initially served as bargaining points to expand Meredith’s original land boundaries by adding Meredith Neck, which was seen as compensation for the area’s abundance of water.

Hopper, a historian with academic credentials from Wake Forest University, Ohio University, and Yale University, brings a lifelong connection to the area. His background includes a Bachelor’s in history, a Master’s in African history, and a Ph.D. in Southern African history. Since childhood, he has spent summers on East Bear Island, deepening his ties to Lake Winnipesaukee.

In addition to authoring The Bear Island Chapel (2017) and The History of Bear Island (2018), Hopper has contributed to the Meredith Historical Society’s annual publication Morels of Meredith History. His work includes a new study on “The Black Heritage Trail in Early Meredith,” featured in the upcoming 2024 edition.

Rudy VanVeghten, program coordinator, praised Hopper’s commitment to local history, noting his previous presentations on topics such as Seneca lead, the early development of the town’s mill history. VanVeghten described this event as an opportunity to link Meredith Bay’s historical role to the village’s growth and development.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information about the society’s 2024 Speaker Series, visit the Meredith Historical Society on Facebook or at http://www.meredithhistoricalsocietynh.org. The series aligns with the society’s mission to promote awareness and understanding of Meredith’s historical heritage.

