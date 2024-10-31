Winter watercolor workshop

Center for the Arts invites all members of the community, regardless of skill level, to join award-winning watercolorist Robert J. O’Brien for a fun hands-on workshop, “Painting the Winter Landscape.” This one-day event offers a unique opportunity to learn from O’Brien, who boasts over 50 years of professional art experience and has received accolades from prestigious organizations like the American Watercolor Society and the National Watercolor Society.

Participants will dive into essential watercolor techniques, exploring how to capture light, shadow, value, and composition while painting the stunning winter scenes of New England. The workshop will kick off with a step-by-step demonstration by O’Brien, guiding everyone through the process of creating a beautiful winter landscape.

Following the demonstration, students will have plenty of time to work on their own masterpieces, with O’Brien providing personalized guidance and hands-on assistance throughout the session. By the end of the day, you’ll not only have honed your painting skills but also receive thoughtful feedback on your work, making this an ideal opportunity for painters of all levels to grow their skills.

Those that are interested in signing up for this workshop are welcome to register on the Center for the Arts website, located at http://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/watercolor.

The event takes place Saturday, November 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Center for the Arts, 428 Main Street, New London (back entrance of the building). The cost is $120, plus materials per student.

