Warner Open Doors and Art Walk

Warner Historical Society is hosting the Warner Open Doors arts event and shopping tour in Warner on Nov. 1 and 2. The Upton Chandler House at 10 West Main Street, will once again be filled with fine artists who will speak to you about their art, as well as have lovely items for sale. Works by participating artists include jewelry, paintings, cards, wooden ware, pottery, baskets and more.

This year’s artists include Mimi Wiggin, Susan Parmenter, Laurette Carroll, Jerilyn Nieder, Gary Young, Michelle Marson, and Lucinda McQueen.

The weekend begins with an Art Walk along Main Street on Friday, Nov. 1. Enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres at the Upton Chandler House Museum from 5 to 7 p.m., then take a stroll to visit the gallery at MainStreet BookEnds where the reception lasts 6-8pm. The stroll works in the other direction too!

The art show continues on Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with artists in residence at the Upton Chandler House Museum. The gallery at MainStreet BookEnds will be open featuring local artists. The Museum Store at the Upton Chandler House will also be open for business with Mount Kearsarge and Warner 25th birthday items for sale.

For more information: WarnerHistorical.org, info@warnerhistorical.org, 603-456-2437.

