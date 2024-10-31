Spooktacular guide to trick-or-treat times

Allenstown: 5 to 7 p.m.

Andover: Trunk or Treat at the Baseball field, 5 to 7 p.m.

Barnstead: 5 to 8 p.m.

Belmont: 5 to 7 p.m.

Bradford: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Bristol: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Concord: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Danbury: (no specified hours)

Deerfield: 6 to 8 p.m.

Deering: 5 to 8 p.m.

Dunbarton: 4 to 7 p.m.

Epsom: 5 to 8 p.m.

Franklin: 4 to 7 p.m.

Gilford: 5 to 8 p.m.

Gilmanton: 5 to 8 p.m.

Henniker: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hill: 6 to 8 p.m. (“trunk or treat” at same day, time on Commerce Street)

Hillsboro: Trunk or Treat at Hillsboro-Deering Middle School – 5 to 7 p.m.

Hopkinton: 5 to 7 p.m.

Laconia: Trunk or Treat at Memorial Park – 4:30 p.m.

Loudon: 5 to 8 p.m.

Meredith: 5 to 8 p.m.

New Hampton: 5 to 8 p.m.

Northfield: 5 to 8 p.m.

Northwood: 5 to 7 p.m.

Pembroke: 5 to 7 p.m.

Penacook: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Pittsfield: 5 to 8 p.m.

Salisbury: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sutton: 5 to 7 p.m.

Warner: 5 to 8 p.m.

Weare: 5 to 8 p.m.

Webster: (no hours specified)

Related Posts