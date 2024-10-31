Spooktacular guide to trick-or-treat times

Allenstown: 5 to 7 p.m.
Andover: Trunk or Treat at the Baseball field, 5 to 7 p.m.
Barnstead: 5 to 8 p.m.
Belmont: 5 to 7 p.m.
Bradford: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Bristol: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Concord: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Danbury: (no specified hours)
Deerfield: 6 to 8 p.m.
Deering: 5 to 8 p.m.
Dunbarton: 4 to 7 p.m.
Epsom: 5 to 8 p.m.
Franklin: 4 to 7 p.m.
Gilford: 5 to 8 p.m.
Gilmanton: 5 to 8 p.m.
Henniker: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Hill: 6 to 8 p.m. (“trunk or treat” at same day, time on Commerce Street)
Hillsboro: Trunk or Treat at Hillsboro-Deering Middle School – 5 to 7 p.m.
Hopkinton: 5 to 7 p.m.
Laconia: Trunk or Treat at Memorial Park – 4:30 p.m.
Loudon: 5 to 8 p.m.
Meredith: 5 to 8 p.m.
New Hampton: 5 to 8 p.m.
Northfield: 5 to 8 p.m.
Northwood: 5 to 7 p.m.
Pembroke: 5 to 7 p.m.
Penacook: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Pittsfield: 5 to 8 p.m.
Salisbury: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Sutton: 5 to 7 p.m.
Warner: 5 to 8 p.m.
Weare: 5 to 8 p.m.
Webster: (no hours specified)
Allenstown: 5 to 7 p.m.