The Silver Bells Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair will take place at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road, Tilton, on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature approximately 90 exhibitors, offering a variety of unique holiday gifts.

Shoppers can browse a wide range of handmade items, including floral décor, leather belts and totes, holiday bells, surveillance birdhouses, various jewelry styles, chain saw wood carvings with live demonstrations by Elise, soy candles, hand-poured soaps, baked goods, sublimation creations, local honey, gourmet preserves, cutting boards, recycled sweater mittens, wooden spoons and ladles, 3D toys, and more.

The event is family-friendly, and friendly, leashed dogs are welcome.

Food will be available, and the event will be held rain or shine under canopies. Admission and parking are free. To get there, take Exit 20 off I-93 and bear left at the lights; the fair will be visible from the exit.

This is a great opportunity to start your holiday shopping and find one-of-a-kind gifts from local artisans.

Related Posts