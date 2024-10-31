LaBelle to host annual holiday lights display

The fourth annual event will start on Nov. 12

LaBelle Winery will host its fourth annual LaBelle Lights holiday display from Nov. 12 through Jan. 19 at its Derry location. The display, featuring millions of lights along an accessible walking path, will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This year introduces the Santa Photo Experience Pass in partnership with The Santa 603. For $45, visitors can meet Santa and receive a professional indoor photo for up to six people, taken by Allison Hope Photography. The Santa experience will be available on select dates in Nov. and Dec., and passes can be reserved online with LaBelle Lights tickets.

New LaBelle Lights swag bags will also be available for purchase. The adult bag costs $29 and includes a logo winter beanie, hand-warmers, a glowing ornament, a $5 voucher to LaBelle Market, and a logo tote bag. The children’s bag, priced at $19, contains a light-up necklace, holiday tree wand, 3-D glasses, and a tote bag.

Themed weeks will return, featuring various fun activities. Themes include Holiday Card Week (Nov. 11-17), Ugly Sweater Week (Dec. 3-8), Frozen Costume Week (Dec. 26-29), ‘80s Ski Week (Jan. 7-12), and more.

Parking is free, including accessible options for guests with mobility challenges. Preferred parking on Fridays and Saturdays is available for $10 and can be reserved in advance. The walking path is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Food and beverages, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, will be available at the Tasting Room, Santa’s Snack Shack, and LaBelle Market along the path. Guests can also enjoy a full sit-down meal at Americus restaurant, located steps from the light display. Reservations for Americus are recommended and can be made at LaBelleWinery.com/dine.

LaBelle Lights attendees can support the nonprofit End 68 Hours of Hunger by making a tax-deductible donation when purchasing tickets. The organization helps address food insecurity for school-age children on weekends.

General admission tickets are $19 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, and $8 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets will be half-price on “Twinkle Tuesdays.” Walk-ins are welcome, but advance purchases are recommended as nights can sell out. Tickets can be bought online at LaBelleWinery.com/lights.

Group tickets are available for parties of 25 or more at discounted rates. For more information, contact Stephanie Fournier at stephanie@labellewinery.com or (603) 672-9898, ext. 110.

