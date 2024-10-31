JSL hosts annual Silent Auction

The Junior Service League of Concord (JSL) is excited to host its 7th Annual Festivus Silent Auction: Backwoods Black Tie Edition on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at The Barn at Bull Meadow, Concord, N.H. This festive event will raise essential funds to support women and children in crisis across the greater Concord area. Attendees will enjoy live music, local tastings from breweries and vineyards, and delicious offerings from area restaurants. The silent auction will showcase a variety of unique items and experiences generously donated by businesses within the community. This event offers a true taste of Concord, celebrating the best the area has to offer while making a positive impact.

Highlights of the evening include:

Denim on Denim Competition – Show off your best denim look and compete for top honors.

– Show off your best denim look and compete for top honors. Live Music – Enjoy lively entertainment throughout the evening.

– Enjoy lively entertainment throughout the evening. Beer & Wine Tastings – Sample some of the finest locally crafted brews and wines.

– Sample some of the finest locally crafted brews and wines. Silent Auction – Bid on exciting items while supporting a great cause.

– Bid on exciting items while supporting a great cause. Community Partner Spotlight – Hear directly from organizations JSL has supported about the positive impact on the community.

