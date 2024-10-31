CELEBRATING LOCAL ARTISTS

First Friday Art Walk will be held on Nov. 1, 4 to 8 p.m.

Downtown Concord will celebrate local artists with its First Friday Art Walk on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event, organized by Intown Concord, will feature partnerships between local businesses, artists, galleries, and non-profits, providing an opportunity for the community to immerse themselves in art, music and a host of experiences.

Attendees will be able to explore participating businesses, enjoy art displays, and partake in special activities throughout downtown. Intown Concord will provide an Art Walk map highlighting all participating locations, which will also display special flags to guide visitors.

The event includes a diverse selection of businesses, ranging from galleries to theaters. Here is a list of notable stops on the Art Walk:

League of NH Craftsmen (49 S Main St): Gallery open from 4 to 8 p.m. with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. showcasing “Crafting Joy: The Art of Optimism.”

Gallery open from 4 to 8 p.m. with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. showcasing “Crafting Joy: The Art of Optimism.” Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce (49 S Main St): Open from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring Yildiz Grodowski’s exhibit and works by Jon Brooks.

Open from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring Yildiz Grodowski’s exhibit and works by Jon Brooks. Red River Theatres (11 S Main St): Hosting an exhibit titled Blue Ridge Mountain Delights by Laura Aldridge from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Hosting an exhibit titled Blue Ridge Mountain Delights by Laura Aldridge from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Detailed Stained Glass (24 Pleasant St): Open from 4 to 8 p.m.

Open from 4 to 8 p.m. Wine on Main (9 N Main St): Offering a free wine tasting from 4 to 7 p.m.

Offering a free wine tasting from 4 to 7 p.m. Viking House (19 N Main St): Featuring two artists from 5 to 8 p.m.

Featuring two artists from 5 to 8 p.m. Go Native Gallery (23 N Main St): Open from 4 to 8 p.m.

Open from 4 to 8 p.m. Penumbra (10 N State St): Hosting guest artists and demos from 4 to 8 p.m.

Hosting guest artists and demos from 4 to 8 p.m. DIY Craft & Thrift (46 N Main St): Open from noon to 8 p.m. with an artist market and kids’ craft corner.

Open from noon to 8 p.m. with an artist market and kids’ craft corner. Capitol Copy (10 North Main St): Ty Meier Art Show from 5 to 9 p.m.

Ty Meier Art Show from 5 to 9 p.m. Concord Arts Market (Capitol St): An array of artists from 4 to 8 p.m.

An array of artists from 4 to 8 p.m. Firefly Crystal & Tarot (146 N Main St): Broom-making class available from 4 to 8 p.m.

Broom-making class available from 4 to 8 p.m. Kimball Jenkins (266 N Main St): Showcasing the “Hands on Earth” exhibit with live music by Ariel Strasser from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Showcasing the “Hands on Earth” exhibit with live music by Ariel Strasser from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Pillar Gallery Projects (205 N State St): Artist demo and talk from 4 to 8 p.m.

Artist demo and talk from 4 to 8 p.m. Salon Lotus (2 Capital Plaza Ste 105): Free face painting from 4 to 7 p.m

