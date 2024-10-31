Calling all teens! Get ready to write

Deadline for all submissions is on Dec. 15

The Center for the Arts-Lake Sunapee Region (CFA) is pleased to announce the 5th Annual Teen Writer’s Contest!

Winners of the competitions in each genre will receive prizes from local business and publication in the Teen Writers Project journal. Entries will be judged by Tom Coverdale, a retired educator with 37 years of experience at high schools in New Hampshire.

Rules for the competition:

Deadline for submission is Dec. 15. Open to all writers between the ages of 12 and 18 who live in Andover, Bradford, Danbury, Grantham, New London, Newbury, Newport, Springfield, Sunapee, Sutton, Warner, or Wilmot.

Accepting submissions in short fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry. Writers are welcome to submit to multiple genres. Please see specific genre requirements below: Short Fiction: Send your best short stories and flash fiction. Submissions up to 4,000 words. Either one essay or memoir, or several shorter pieces totaling 4,000 words. Must be double-spaced and include page numbers. Creative Nonfiction: Submit your true stories, creatively crafted. Submissions up to 4,000 words. Either one essay or memoir, or several shorter pieces totaling 4,000 words. Must be double-spaced and include page numbers. Poetry: Send us your beautiful poetry, all styles welcome. Submit up to 5 poems or no more than 10 pages single-spaced.



All submissions must include the title of your piece, your name, address and email address as well as the name of teacher you’d like to recognize. Write grade, school and the genre of the submission on the first page. Send all submissions to submissions@cfanh.org as a PDF and Microsoft Word document. In your email, please include your contact information.

Please note that by submitting your work to this contest, you agree to have it posted on the CFA website, social media pages, and published in the printed CFA Teen Writers Project journal. By submitting your photo and statement, you agree to have these posted on the CFA website, social media pages, and in the media announcing the winners.

To read last year’s winners, visit centerfortheartsnh.org/teen-writers-contest

Related Posts