Oct. 31
- Fall Leaf Collection: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Concord.
- The Forest Society’s Hikes Challenge returns for the fifth year at 3:45 p.m. A “Hike-it-Yourself” Autumn Adventure through Oct. 31. $0 – $45. Members are free, non-vet members are $45. Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord. 603-224-9945, dan.gerrior@forestsociety.org.
- Trick-or-Treat at CCMS: 9 a.m. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. (603) 228-1196.
- T-shirt design contest: 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Free. General Admission. 4 Park St., Concord, (603) 715-8197. doreen@opendemocracynh.org.
- The Vampire Circus: 7:30 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S Main St., Concord.
Nov. 1
- Fall Leaf Collection: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Concord.
- First Friday: Go Green Concord: 4 to 8 p.m., Concord. http://www.IntownConcord.org for information.
- Mandy Patinkin: 7:30 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S Main St., Concord.
- Moon Walker: 8 p.m. Bank of N.H. Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord. (603) 225-1111.
- Judy The DragBagsta: 5:30 p.m. New England College, 62 N Main St., Henniker. (603) 428-2562.
Nov. 2
- Brothers Four: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. USD, Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord.
- Lecture: The N.H. Primary: A Light-hearted Look at the Long Shots: 2 to 3 p.m. Free for NHHS members. New Hampshire Historical Society, 30 Park St., Concord. 603-228-6688. zbitetti@nhhistory.org.
- Tracy Morgan: 8 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S Main St., Concord.
- T-Shirt Design Contest: 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Free. General Admission. 4 Park St., Concord, (603) 715-8197. doreen@opendemocracynh.org.
Nov. 3
- English Country Dance: 2:30 to 6 p.m. English dances draw from the court and country dances of the 17th century. Taught and called to live music. $10. Auditorium at Greenleaf State Office Park, Brown & Kent Roads, Concord. 603-397-0042. rnecks@comcast.net.
- It Starts At Home Concert: 4 p.m. Hope Community Church, 37 Regional Dr., Concord.
- Matt Mathews: Boujee On A Budget Tour: 8 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St, Concord.
- T-shirt Design Contest: 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Free. General Admission. 4 Park St., Concord, (603) 715-8197. doreen@opendemocracynh.org.
Nov. 4
- 2024 New Hampshire Governors Highway Traffic Safety Conference: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. The Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave., Concord.