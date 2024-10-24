Sy Montgomery to present new book

‘What the Chicken Knows’ sheds light on the often overlooked animal

Sy Montgomery, acclaimed author and National Book Award finalist, will present her new book, What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird, at Gibson’s Bookstore on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required, and preorders for signed copies are available.

In What the Chicken Knows, Montgomery offers an engaging and insightful look into the lives of chickens, animals often overlooked despite their global presence. Drawing from over two decades of experience raising chickens in her own backyard, Montgomery reveals the complexity of their behavior, intelligence, and social lives. She highlights how chickens can recognize more than 100 other birds, remember past events, anticipate future ones, and communicate using at least 24 distinct calls.

Montgomery shares personal stories about her flock, each with its own personality—some are outgoing, others shy, loud, or cautious. She describes how these interactions have given her a deeper appreciation for the often-misunderstood bird, noting that chickens are more than just livestock—they are highly intelligent, social creatures with a rich inner life.

This event is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to attend and learn more about the fascinating world of chickens from one of the finest chroniclers of the natural world. For those unable to attend, Gibson’s Bookstore offers the option to order signed copies through its website. Personalized signing requests can be made at checkout.

Gibson’s Bookstore is located at 45 South Main St., Concord. For more information, visit http://www.gibsons-bookstore.com or call 603-224-0562.

Related Posts