Music at the Museum open mic to wrap up

The Rindge Historical Society will conclude its 2024 Music at the Museum series on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. with an open mic event featuring singer-songwriter duo Jake Garrels and Susan Lee Anderson. Following a summer of outdoor performances, the October event will be held indoors at the Rindge Meeting House, located at 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge. A $5 donation at the door will benefit the Historical Society’s Museum. Fall desserts and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, and no reservations are required. The event is open to all.

Garrels and Anderson have been performing together across New England since 2012 and are known for their engaging live shows. Their 2022 album, Don’t Forget to Play, includes popular tracks like Monday Morning Blues, Trouble, and Marry Me Tomorrow. Their music blends elements of American folk with influences from blues, pop, country, and Americana.

The open mic series is coordinated and hosted by Ray Siekierski, with sound support from Mark Cantrill. Rindge Historical Society President Karla MacLeod manages the refreshments and venue. Musicians, poets, and spoken word artists interested in performing are encouraged to join. To sign up for the open mic, email Siekierski at nooniekrik52@gmail.com.

Music at the Museum has been a staple in the community for over a decade, offering a platform for local talent in the Monadnock Region. The series runs monthly from March through October, either at the Rindge Meeting House or outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society. It provides a welcoming space for community members to enjoy live music and other performances, fostering a sense of connection and appreciation for the arts.

Although the 2024 season wraps up with this October event, plans for the 2025 season are already in the works. The next season will kick off on March 29, at the Rindge Meeting House, with details on upcoming performers to be announced early next year.

For more information about the Oct. 26 event, email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@gmail.com or visit the event’s Facebook page. To learn more about the Rindge Historical Society, visit http://www.rindgehistoricalsociety.org.

