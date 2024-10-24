Making Strides walk to step off Sunday

The 32nd annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of New Hampshire walk will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Memorial Field in Concord, bringing together breast cancer survivors and thrivers, as well as caregivers. Part of a national movement, the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides walks, which are three to five miles, are scheduled all over the nation. They “have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for survivors, caregivers and families alike,” according to a press release.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the U.S., minus skin cancers, with more than 313,510 new cases of invasive breast cancer expected to be diagnosed in 2024. Concord has a goal of $500,000 to be raised by the time of the event. New this year, participants can make a donation in exchange for a pinwheel to honor a breast cancer survivor, or in memory, at the event. The pinwheels will be displayed on Pinwheel Hill.

The NH Mountain Kings Academy Hockey League also supported Making Strides this year by dedicating a weekend of hockey to breast cancer awareness and fundraising earlier this month. The players also plan to attend the event and help with the survivor ceremony.

If you go: Where: Memorial Field, 70 S. Fruit St., Concord

When: 11 a.m. event start, 12:30 p.m. opening, 1 p.m. walk, Sunday, Oct. 27

Related Posts