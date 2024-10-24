Keene to mark 150 years as a city

To commemorate Keene, New Hampshire’s 150th anniversary as a city, the City of Keene and the Historical Society of Cheshire County are hosting Keene at 150, a special pop-up exhibit showcasing the city’s evolution. The exhibit features enlarged historical photographs, offering a visual timeline of Kee ne ’s growth from the 1870s to the present day. Visitors will have the chance to see how Keene has transformed over the last century and a half, highlighting its development through various eras, from an industrial town to a modern city. In addition, the exhibit will include a screening of the 2012 documentary Reflections from the Mayor’s Office. The film presents interviews with six Keene mayors, covering their terms from the 1960s through the 2010s, offering unique insights into the city’s political and cultural history.

An opening reception for Keene at 150 will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Historical Society’s headquarters, located at 246 Main St. The reception is free and open to the public, offering an opportunity to view the exhibit and connect with local history. The exhibit will remain open through December.

In addition to the exhibit, a special event titled Mayors Past and Present Story Circle will take place on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the same location. This event will feature a short historical presentation by Cheshire County historian Alan Rumrill, titled Our Town Becomes a City: Keene in the 1870s. Rumrill will discuss what life was like when Keene transitioned from a town to a city, offering context for the exhibit’s focus on the city’s growth. The event will also include a facilitated discussion with current Mayor Jay Kahn and former mayors Aaron Lipsky, Kendall Lane, and George Hansel. Attendees will hear firsthand accounts of Keene’s development from those who have held the city’s highest office.

Both events are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served during the reception and the mayoral discussion. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance on the Historical Society’s website at http://www.hsccnh.org.

The Historical Society of Cheshire County has been dedicated to preserving and sharing local history for more than 97 years. It provides approximately 150 programs annually, connecting the community to its rich history through exhibits, lectures, and events.

