Josh Hardy is behind the camera at ConcordTV

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Josh Hardy. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends an individual in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 33.

Where do you live? Penacook.

Where do you currently work? Concord Community TV (ConcordTV).

Tell us a little bit about yourself. I’m a life-long New Hampshire resident that recently bought a house in Penacook with my girlfriend, Chelsea. My work at ConcordTV (I’ve been with the organization for over 10 years) is incredibly rewarding because it’s giving back to the community and providing a public service. The same goes for my involvement with CYPN, which has also helped me make so many friends and professional connections.

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? Concord — and New Hampshire in general — has everything! My family lives a town over, my friends are all nearby, and it’s a really supportive community that provides so many opportunities. It sounds cliché, but being in central New Hampshire really is amazing because it provides quick access to the mountains, the ocean, and Boston.

What do you like to do for fun? I’m a very amateurish acoustic guitar player, I play Dungeons and Dragons every week (don’t knock it ‘til you’ve tried it!), and you’ll often find me walking or jogging the Sewalls Falls trails. I’m also a huge Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox and Patriots (even though they’ve been terrible lately).

What organizations are you involved with? I’m on the Board of Directors for Intown Concord, serve on the Capital Area Student Leadership (CASL) Steering Committee, and Concord Young Professional Network (CYPN) Steering Committee. And through my work as Executive Director of ConcordTV, I’ve been able to collaborate with many amazing nonprofits, the City of Concord, and the Concord School District.

Who is your greatest role model? My parents. They’re the hardest working people I know so they definitely taught me about work ethic. But just as important is that they’re the most selfless people too, and I’ve always wanted to be like them.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? Brothers Cortado has been such a fun, welcoming place, with great coffee and a nice environment for meetings or just getting quiet work done.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? Berry picking at Apple Hill Farm earlier this year was a highlight!

CYPN is gearing up for its biggest event of the year! Neighborhood Nonprofit Night is on Wednesday, October 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bank of NH Stage. This is a great opportunity to find a cause you are passionate about, and learn how you can get involved as a volunteer or board member. We’ve invited NH nonprofits who are specifically looking for young professionals who are passionate about making a difference in the community. Learn more and sign up for all CYPN events at concordnhchamber.com.

