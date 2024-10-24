Holiday Craft Fair set for Nov. 9

Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund Support

The Hancock Holiday Crafts Fair, sponsored by the Hancock Woman’s Club, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Hancock Meetinghouse and Vestry, 47 Main Street, Hancock. This annual event features 30 local vendors, including artists, artisans, and food vendors, offering a variety of handcrafted items perfect for holiday gifts.

Items for sale will include baskets, pottery, woodwork, jewelry, seasonal table runners, wreaths, live plants, photography, and paintings. “Our vendors will be selling beautiful items that make perfect holiday gifts, and all fees support local charities,” said event chairwoman Marcia Schwartz.

Raffle tickets will be available for more than 20 items donated by vendors, with proceeds benefiting local charities. Additionally, tickets will be sold for a handmade quilt by the Hancock Woman’s Club, with proceeds going to scholarships for women beginning or returning to college.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

The Hancock Woman’s Club, active since 1922, holds several fundraisers throughout the year, with proceeds supporting local charities and the Hancock Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund.

For more information, visit the Hancock Woman’s Club website.

