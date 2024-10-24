Discover the ghosts that haunt the library

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Meredith Library, located at 91 Main St., will host a special event, Meredith Library After Dark – Haunted Ghost Tour. This one-night-only event offers visitors a chance to explore the haunted history of the library, which dates back to the early 1900s. Participants will hear eerie stories and learn about the spirits said to roam the building after dark. Tours will be held every half hour from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required and can be completed on the library’s website, http://www.MeredithLibrary.org. Visitors can select their preferred time slot on the Events calendar for Oct. 30. Each time slot allows for up to seven people, and groups may be combined due to high demand. Attendees should enter through the back parking lot entrance, as the library doors will be locked. Only those who have registered in advance will be admitted. The library will close at 5 p.m. to prepare for the event and will reopen for regular hours, including trick-or-treating, at 9 a.m. on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31. While there is no set age limit for the Haunted Ghost Tour, parents should consider whether the event is suitable for their children. Library staff note that the event is designed to be scary, featuring ghost stories, special effects like loud sounds, flashing lights, and surprise movements. The presentation may also include actors with scary makeup, masks, or props. Children ages 10 and up are welcome to attend without a parent, but library staff will not provide supervision. The library thanks Duke’s Spook House for helping to organize the event. Duke’s Spook House operates from Sept. 27 to Oct. 26, open on Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more details and to register, visit http://www.MeredithLibrary.org.

