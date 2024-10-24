Art Trail to bring more than 40 artists, craftspeople

The Route 3 Art Trail will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The self-guided tour features 17 locations along Route 3, starting at Kimball Jenkins in Concord and extending north through Penacook, Boscawen, and Franklin. Visitors can explore open studios, watch art and craft demonstrations, and participate in a free raffle. Two makerspaces, Concord Makerspace and Franklin Makerspace, will offer tours and demonstrations. Artist Colby Hill will lead art tours of downtown Franklin, starting hourly at Waterhorse Irish Pub. The tour, founded by artist Adele Sanborn, highlights local artists and creative businesses. More than 40 artists and craftspeople, working in painting, jewelry, photography, woodworking, and more, will be featured. For maps and details, visit Route3ArtTrail.com.

Related Posts