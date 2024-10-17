PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST WINNERS

Merrimack County Savings Bank (The Merrimack) is excited to share the winners of this year’s community photo contest. The images captured by local photographers will be featured in The Merrimack’s 2025 community calendar. The selected photographs highlight what it’s like to live, work and play in New Hampshire.

“We appreciate all of our local photographers who took the time to share their talent with us,” said Linda Lorden, President of The Merrimack. “Each year, I’m amazed at the beauty that surrounds us across our great state.”

This year’s winning photographs were captured by:

■ David LeFevre of Deering

■ Terri Trier of Concord

■ Melissa Jette of Barnstead

■ Gail Durant of Manchester

■ Mike Laverty of Manchester

■ Cindi Cote of Laconia

■ Jenevieve Marston of Gilmanton

■ Ambrin Robertson of Contoocook

■ Laurie LaPorte of Henniker

View all of this year’s winning photos.

Complimentary calendars will be available to the public in November. Just stop by any of The Merrimack’s nine branch locations to pick one up.

