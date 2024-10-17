NOFA – NH’s“ Share the Bounty Weekend”

Event on Oct. 19 and 20 supports food access for all and local farms

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) will launch its sixth annual “Share the Bounty Weekend” fundraiser on Oct. 19 and 20. This event supports NOFA-NH’s 2025 Farm Share Program, which provides low-income New Hampshire residents with affordable Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares. The program primarily benefits children, families, seniors, and those most affected by food insecurity and inequities in the food system.

Shoppers and diners can contribute by visiting participating locations, including Black Trumpet Bistro in Portsmouth, Kearsarge Food Hub & Sweet Beet Market in Bradford, Revival Kitchen & Bar in Concord, Witching Hour Provisions in Hopkinton, and The Works Bakery Café in Concord, Durham, Keene, and Portsmouth. These businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds from the weekend to support the Farm Share Program, connecting more community members with healthy, locally grown food.

“NOFA-NH believes everyone deserves access to nutritious, healthy food,” said Nikki Kolb, NOFA-NH Operations Director. “The funds raised by our Share the Bounty Weekend partners are essential in making farm-fresh, organic produce affordable for individuals and families across the state while supporting our local farmers.”

NOFA-NH also extends thanks to additional program sponsors, including The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Monadnock Food Co-op, and Flatbread Company in North Conway for their contributions to food access initiatives.

Since 2017, NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program has partnered with 27 farms to provide more than 300 farm shares to over 1,000 New Hampshire residents.

Donations can be made directly to the Farm Share Program at http://www.nofanh.org/donate, by mail to NOFA-NH, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, or by calling 603-224-5022. More information is available at http://www.nofanh.org/farm-share-program.

