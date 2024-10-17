Los Sugar Kings Bring an Evening of Afro-Cuban, Rock & Reggae

Hermit Woods invites you to a night of exceptional music, delicious cuisine, and fine wine featuring Los Sugar Kings, a Boston-based quartet known for their energetic performances and diverse musical influences. Blending Afro-Cuban Son, Salsa, Rumba-Flamenca, rock, and reggae, the band delivers a vibrant, genre-crossing experience.

Event Details:

Complimentary Wine Tasting: 5:30–6 p.m.

5:30–6 p.m. Doors Open & Dinner Served: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Show Begins: 7 p.m. (Drinks and dessert will be served during the show)

After the performance, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the band and explore available music and merchandise.

Los Sugar Kings, named after a famous Cuban baseball team, are celebrated for their rich harmonies and captivating live shows. With influences spanning the globe, they pay homage to legendary artists while adding their own unique, global twist. Frontman Patino Vazquez leads with soulful vocals and guitar, while bassist Mikael Mersha, saxophonist Daniel Abreu, and percussionist Tony Curtis Hall contribute their expert musicianship to create an electrifying, collaborative performance.

Hermit Woods provides an intimate, listening room environment that enhances your connection to the music. Guests are encouraged to embrace the atmosphere and refrain from talking during the show, allowing full immersion in the performance.

This is a unique chance to experience world-class music in a warm and welcoming setting. Purchase tickets now to reserve your spot for an unforgettable evening with Los Sugar Kings.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Hermit Woods’ website.

Hermit Woods, located in Meredith, NH, regularly hosts exceptional artists from New England and beyond, offering a one-of-a-kind venue for intimate, unforgettable musical performances.

Related Posts