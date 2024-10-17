Leaving a legacy

The Two Villages Art Society (TVAS) will open a unique exhibit titled “My Artistic Legacy” on Oct. 19 at its gallery in Contoocook. The exhibit explores the concept of artistic legacy, showcasing works by 19 artists who were asked to select two pieces that represent how they would like to be remembered. Participating artists include Rick Amon, Tracy Brunner, Colin Callahan, David M. Carroll, Laurette Carroll, Ruth Chevion, Marilyn Dunn, Kathleen Dustin, Dan Dustin, Lisa Eberhart, Linda Graham, Martha Johnson, Sher Kamman, Liz MacBride, Larry Morgan, Susan Rock, Ann Saunderson, Gail Smuda, and Pam Tarbell. Each artist approached the idea of legacy differently—some chose to exhibit existing works, while others created new pieces specifically for the exhibit.

“For some artists, selecting two legacy pieces was an easy decision. For others, the process took months,” said Parker Potter, who conceived the exhibit. “Why did they select a particular piece? Was it the subject matter, the technique, or a pivotal artistic moment?” Each artwork is accompanied by a statement from the artist, explaining the personal significance of their chosen pieces.

Kathleen Dustin, a renowned polymer clay artist, contributed a large necklace with over a dozen charms, each representing a significant moment in her artistic career. David M. Carroll, a naturalist and artist, selected a painting of a spotted turtle, symbolizing his journey “following the water” as an artist, writer, and teacher.

“My Artistic Legacy” runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. 16 at the TVAS gallery, located at 846 Main Street in Contoocook. The opening reception, held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 12-2 p.m., is free and open to the public. The event will include refreshments, live music, and a celebration of TVAS’ fifth anniversary as a gallery.

