Hurdy-gurdy Americana concert planned

This medieval instrument will take center stage at The Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia

Ever heard of a hurdy-gurdy?

You may know it by many other names – vielle a roue, zanfona, or organistrum – as there is a version of this medieval instrument in just about every European country. But, did you know that this instrument has been making a popular comeback? Its unique sound is now heard in everything from popular film scores to rock bands to folk music and back again to its traditional medieval dance music heritage.

On Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. at The Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia you will now be able to immerse yourself in the beauty of this unique instrument. This concert, featuring Noelle Beaudin & Max Enloe, brings you through the ages of the hurdy-gurdy.

Beaudin, a professional piano and organ player, is bringing a modern take to this ancient instrument, the hurdy-gurdy. She presents a contemporary take on the music of this instrument’s past, present and future. This concert will combine the natural sound of the instrument with the new “American” hurdy-gurdy sound Beaudin has been creating for the past several years. There will be singing, playing, storytelling, and laughter.

Beaudin & Enloe will also explain how the instrument works and its capabilities. Their learning extends deep within the community. Both are instrumental in the hurdy-gurdy community, as they founded and created gurdyworld.com, the largest online resource for the instrument. For the past two summers they have hosted and run an East Coast workshop and retreat for the instrument, bringing in players from Spain and Quebec. They have performed numerous concerts and entertained hundreds of people, making them converts to a medieval instrument gone modern.

Tickets are $25. You are encouraged to get your tickets early. Reserve by calling 603-524-6488 or email uulsmgyfairpoint.net to reserve your tickets. The church is located at 172 Pleasant Street in Laconia. Light refreshments will be available. A Harvest Pie Sale will take place during intermission.

To learn more about Beaudin’s music:

http://www.deathbygurdy.com

youtube.com/@noellebeaudin

http://www.tiktok.com/@deathbygurdy

instagram.com/deathbygurdy

