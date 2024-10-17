Calendar October 17, 2024

Oct. 17
- Adult Drop in Volleyball: 6:30 p.m. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd, Concord.
- Candace Bushnell: 7:30 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord.
- Class in Center Sandwich – Fall Weaving Workshop – 5 Warps in 5 Days with Sara Goodman: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. C, Concord.
- Forest Society’s 5 Hikes Challenge: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A “Hike-it-Yourself” Autumn Adventure until Oct. 31. $0 – $45. Members are free, not-yet-members are $45. Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord. 603-224-9945. danderson@forestsociety.org.
Oct. 18
- A Night in Gotham: 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jsalem@concordnh.gov.
- “Charlotte’s Web” performed by The Children’s Theatre Project: 7 p.m. The Children’s Theatre Project is pleased to present E.B. White’s classic tale of love and friendship, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse. $15. Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. kirsten.smith@communityplayersofconcord.org.
- Concord Sound & Color: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Free. Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord.
Oct. 19
- “Charlotte’s Web” performed by The Children’s Theatre Project: 2 p.m. The Children’s Theatre Project is pleased to present E.B. White’s classic tale of love and friendship, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse. $15. Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. kirsten.smith@communityplayersofconcord.org.
- Forest Society’s 5 Hikes Challenge: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A “Hike-it-Yourself” Autumn Adventure until Oct. 31. $0 – $45. Members are free, not-yet-members are $45. Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord. 603-224-9945. danderson@forestsociety.org.
- Indoor Adult Drop in Pickleball: 9 a.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.
- Sound and Color Fest 2024: 6 p.m. BNH Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord.
- Staying Safe on Computers & Mobile Devices: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Help identify/avoid scams by showing how you can safeguard on cell phones, tablets, and computers. $10. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 N. State St., Unit L, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
- Technology One on One: 9-1 session, 30 minutes per session. $15 per session. Call 603-228-6630 to register. GoodLife Programs & Activities.
Oct. 19
- Tyler Hilton & Yonder Mountain String Band & Adam Ezra Group: 6 p.m. Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord.
- Concord Sound & Color: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Free. Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord.
- Couch & Rubblebucket: 7:30 p.m. BNH Stage, 16 S. Main St., Concord.
- Dungeons and Dragons for Tweens: 11 a.m. noon. Free. Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jsalemy@con c o rd n h . g ov.
- Elliot Fisk in Concert: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Children $15, adults $20. Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St., Concord. reception@cmusicschool.org.
- Forest Society’s 5 Hikes Challenge: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Hike-it-Yourself” Autumn Adventure until Oct. 31. $0 – $45. Members are free, not-yet-members are $45. Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord. 603-224-9945. danderson@forestsociety.org.
- Harvest Fair: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free. St Paul’s Church, 21 Centre St., Concord. 603-224-2523. office@stpaulsconcord.org.
- The How to Buy A House Class: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Real Estate 603 Home & Lifestyle Group, 5 Eagle Lane, Concord. 603-491-4184. carolyn@real603.com.
- Indoor Adult Drop In Pickleball: 9 a.m. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord.
- The Main Event at the NH Historical Society: 5 to 7 p.m. $50. NH Historical Society, 30 Park St., Concord. (603) 889-0242. admin@furnituremasters.org.
Oct. 19
- Radio Mystery Theatre Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 180 Loudon Rd., Concord. 603-219-8982. pjleaggs@gmail.com.
- Sold Out Show Band: 7:30 p.m. The Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., Concord.
- Storytime Stations at the Heights: 9:30 a.m. Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jslamy@concordnh.gov.
Oct. 20
- Cars and Coffee: 8 to 10 a.m. Free. Bob Mariano CRD, 164 Manchester St., Concord. margon@bobmariano.com.
- Forest Society’s 5 Hikes Challenge: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Hike-it-Yourself” Autumn Adventure until Oct. 31. $0 – $45. Members are free, not-yet-members are $45. Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord. 603-224-9945. danderson@forestsociety.org.
- Indoor Adult Drop In Pickleball: 9 a.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.
Oct. 21
- Author Jon Waterman: 7 to 8:30 p.m. “The Atlas of Climate Change.” Free. Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 S. Main St., Concord. 603-224-0562. gibsonsbookstore.com.
- Forest Society’s 5 Hikes Challenge: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Hike-it-Yourself” Autumn Adventure until Oct. 31. $0 – $45. Members are free, not-yet-members are $45. Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord. 603-224-9945. danderson@forestsociety.org.
- Indoor Adult Drop In Pickleball: 9 a.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.
- Savvy Seniors 55+ Dry Tip Bones: 10:30 a.m. T-Bones Great American Eatery, 404 S. Main St., Concord.
- Zoom: Total Body Fitness: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. $55. GoodLife Programs & Activities, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
Oct. 22
- 19th Annual Taste of New Hampshire: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $40. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, 2 Institute Dr., Concord. kjorgensen@nhyouth.org.
- Forest Society’s 5 Hikes Challenge: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. “Hike-it-Yourself” Autumn Adventure until Oct. 31. $0 – $45. Members are free, not-yet-members are $45. Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord. 603-224-9945. danderson@forestsociety.org.
- French Conversation Club: 5 p.m. Free. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jslamy@concordnh.gov.
- Granite State Running Team – 2024 Season: 3:30 to 7 p.m. $45 for individuals, $65 for families. Memorial Field, 70 South Fruit St., Concord. 603-731-0653. trailchasr222@gmail.com.
- Homeschool STEAM Team: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Free. Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jslamy@concordnh.gov.
- Homeschool STEAM Team: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Free. Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jslamy@concordnh.gov.
- Indoor Adult Drop in Pickleball: 11 a.m. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord.
- NH Peace Action Acts!: 7 to 8 p.m. Free. General Admission. Online via Zoom, Concord. (603) 228-0559, dgreen@nhpeaceaction.org.
- Organized Chaos: 4 p.m. Free. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jslamy@concordnh.gov.
- Organized Chaos: DIY Halloween Bags: 4 to 5 p.m. Library, 45 Green St., Concord.
Oct. 23
- BEMER Appointments: 11:15 a.m. to noon. BEMER is a class 2 medical device that can increase blood circulation by up to 30%. Call 603-228-6630 to register. $15. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 N. State St., Unit L, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
- Concord Reads: Nordic and European Christmas Markets Information Session: 1 to 2 p.m. Concord Reads Nordic and European Christmas Markets 2025 information session. Free. GoodLife Programs & Activities, 254 N. State St, Unit L, Concord. kgagnon@goodlifenh.org.
- Great Cities of Europe: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free. Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. wilkersnowishme@ gmail.com.
- Indoor Adult Drop In Pickleball: 9 a.m. Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., Concord.
- Indoor Adult Drop In Pickleball: 6 p.m. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord.
- Introduction to Punch Needle with Grace Cool: 5:30 p.m. Suite 100, 49 S. Main St., Concord.
- Preschool Storytime: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Concord Public Library, 45 Green St., Concord. jslamy@concordnh.gov.
- Sorcery and Small Magics, with Author Moira J. Moore: 7:30 p.m. “Sorcery and Small Magics.” Free. Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 S. Main St., Concord. 603-224-0562. gibsonsbookstore@gmail.com.
- Storytime Stations at the Heights: 9:30 a.m. Free. Heights Branch Library, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord. jslamy@concordnh.gov.