9th Runaway Pumpkin race

The 9th Annual Runaway Pumpkin 10K and 5K Run/Walk – a community fundraiser for the WOW Trail – will take place at Opechee Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, as part of the NH Pumpkin Festival in Laconia . “It is finally starting to feel like fall and what better way to celebrate such a beautiful time in New England than supporting the Runaway Pumpkin 10K and 5K. This community event is about raising funds for the continued advancement of the WOW Trail, and it’s so much fun for all ages” said Whitney Cloutier, marketing manager for Eastern Propane and Oil Brand, a sponsor of the event. The Runaway Pumpkin courses offer views of Lake Opechee, chip timing, cash awards for the top male and female finishers and signature pumpkin bread age category awards provided by Annie’s Café and Catering that keep runners coming back year after year. Discounted entry fees are available for Youth (13-20) and Kids (12 and under) and a Kids Fun Run is put on by The Downtown Gym. “It ’s a great way for the whole family to get out and have some fun while supporting the WOW Trail. We also invite all ages to come in a Halloween costume or just wear orange for some f u n ,”said Jennifer Beetle, event director and a WOW trail board member. Participants are encouraged to register by October 15 thin order to receive a Meredith Village Savings Bank sponsored long-sleeve tech shirt. Event details and on-line registration are available at wowtrail.org or for more information email info@wowtrail.org.

Related Posts