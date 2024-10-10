Tour the Lakes Region Parade of Homes

The popular Lakes Region Parade of Homes is set to return Oct. 12-13. The two-day self-guided tour is presented by the Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association with support from local partners, including one of this year’s presenting sponsors, MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank).

“This can’t-miss tour will feature new homes, showcase remodeling possibilities, and allow builders to present the latest home innovations,” said Brenda Richards, Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association Executive Officer. “Tickets may be purchased online or during the event at the first home visited with our proceeds to go toward inspiring young people to explore the trades through scholarships, quality tools, and job opportunities.”

“The Parade of Homes is an event that truly showcases everything lakes region living has to offer – all amidst a backdrop of peak foliage during one of the most beautiful times of year here,” said Lori Borrin, Parade of Homes Committee Member and MVSB Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer NMLS# 165814. “We’re very proud to support this opportunity to celebrate the talent and creativity of our local builders and craftspeople.”

Go to lakesregionparadeofhomes.com to learn more.

Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to providing quality housing opportunities through education, vision, and advocacy for the betterment of the communities they serve.

MVSB has been serving the essential banking needs of people, businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities for over 150 years. As a mutual savings bank, MVSB has no stockholders but rather operates for the benefit of its customers, employees, and community. Since our founding, one thing has always remained true: caring is at the heart of everything we do. By building and nurturing relationships, we believe that we can cultivate a community where we all thrive. It all starts with caring about our customers and neighbors.

To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in New Hampshire in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Exeter, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester, or Wolfeboro, call 800.922.6872 or visit mvsb.com.

