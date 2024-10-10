Dobbins nominated for Performer of the Year

New Hampshire-based singer-songwriter Katie Dobbins (Gilford) has received a prestigious nomination for Performer of the Year by the 2024 New England Music Awards Committee. Held annually at locations in the Boston area, the New England Music Awards (NEMA) highlight musicians of all musical genres throughout the six New England states. Nominees for this year were announced Sept. 28, and voting by the public is open through Oct. 11. This year’s winners will be announced at the upcoming NEMA ceremony, which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Six String Stage in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Known for her heartfelt lyrics and captivating stage presence, Dobbins consistently connects with audiences, moving them with her authentic performances. Dobbins’ musical talent and natural ability to be herself on and off stage has garnered her a loyal following, making her a standout performer in the New England music scene. Regarding the 2024 NEMA nomination, Dobbins said, “I’m truly honored to be recognized among such talented artists.” She followed that with, “My music and onstage experience is all about connection, and I’m so grateful for the support from my fans in both the local community and the broader New England area.”

Fans can support Katie and other New England artists with their votes daily through Oct. 11 by going to the NEMA website at nemusicawards.com/vote. For more information about Katie Dobbins and her music, visit katiedobbinsmusic.com.

