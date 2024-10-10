Craig Jaster Quartet to perform an evening of jazz

Hermit Woods is thrilled to welcome back Craig Jaster and his acclaimed jazz quartet for a night of world-class music, delicious food, and fine wine in an intimate listening room setting on Thursday, Oct. 10. The evening will feature a blend of original compositions, jazz standards, and eclectic selections from the American songbook, all brought to life by one of New Hampshire’s most celebrated pianists and vocalists, Craig Jaster. Jaster will be joined by a lineup of extraordinary musicians, including Paul Bourgelais on guitar, Tim Gilmore on drums, and John Hunter on acoustic bass. Together, they promise to deliver an evening filled with warmth, wit, and musical chemistry that will captivate both jazz enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Event schedule includes:

Complimentary wine tasting: 5:30 – 6 p.m.

Doors open for dinner service at 6 p.m.

Dinner service ends/show begins: 7 p.m. (Drinks & dessert will be available throughout the performance)

In addition to the exceptional music, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary wine tasting before the show. Arrive early to experience Hermit Woods’ award-winning wines and savor a delicious meal in our relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at hermitwoods.com/music. Due to limited seating, early purchase is recommended to secure your spot for this unforgettable evening of jazz.

Related Posts