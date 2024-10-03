Walk for the Animals

By - Oct 3, 2024 | 0 comments

Join Pope Memorial SPCA’s Walk for the Animals on Saturday, October 5, at Northeast Delta Dental in Concord. Dogs are welcome but must have current rabies vaccinations and remain on a leash at all times. Participants can choose between a 1-mile or 3-mile route. There will be food, raffles, vendors, and fun activities available for participants.

The proceeds from the event will benefit homeless pets and support programs to prevent animal cruelty. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m. Visit pmspca.org/walk-for-animals for details.

More From This Issue

Author: The Concord Insider

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2024 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright