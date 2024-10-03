Join Pope Memorial SPCA’s Walk for the Animals on Saturday, October 5, at Northeast Delta Dental in Concord. Dogs are welcome but must have current rabies vaccinations and remain on a leash at all times. Participants can choose between a 1-mile or 3-mile route. There will be food, raffles, vendors, and fun activities available for participants.

The proceeds from the event will benefit homeless pets and support programs to prevent animal cruelty. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:00 a.m. Visit pmspca.org/walk-for-animals for details.

