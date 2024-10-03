Series features Eleanor Briggs

On Friday, October 4, the Jaffrey Civic Center will present the first speaker in this season’s Stories to Share series. Photographer Eleanor Briggs, founder of the Harris Center for Conservation Education, will speak on the subject of Conservation Tales: From Hancock, NH to Southeast Asia and Beyond. The program will begin at 5 p.m. and will be followed by a reception.

Briggs has photographed wildlife for organizations such as the International Crane Foundation and Wildlife Conservation Society, with her work featured in galleries across New England and beyond. To register for in-person attendance, visit JaffreyCivicCenter.com/stories.

Related Posts