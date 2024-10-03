New Hampshire Potters’ Guild Presents 2024 Biennial Show

The New Hampshire Potters’ Guild is thrilled to announce the 2024 Biennial Show, titled “Hands on Earth,” a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and the deep connection between artists and their medium. The exhibition will take place at Kimball Jenkins Art and Community Center, Concord, through November 2, 2024.

The 2024 Biennial Show will feature an array of works from the talented members of the NH Potters’ Guild, showcasing the diversity of styles, techniques, and approaches that each artist brings to their craft. From wheel-thrown vessels to hand-built sculptures, the exhibition reflects the rich variety of contemporary ceramics in New Hampshire, all rooted in the elemental material of clay.

Through their work, these artists engage intimately with the earth, shaping raw clay into forms that speak to their individual perspectives while sharing a common language. The show’s title, “Hands on Earth,” highlights the tactile connection between the artist’s hands and the clay. As potters in New Hampshire, collaboration is an integral part of their work, from shared wood firings to collective studio practices.

This exhibition is a testament to the power of community in ceramics, demonstrating that when artists come together, their collective energy and creativity exceed what can be achieved individually.

A highlight of the opening night is the Smalls Sale, featuring smaller, handcrafted items such as mugs, bowls, and cups donated by artists from the show. These one-of-a-kind pieces will be available exclusively on opening night, with all proceeds supporting the NH Potters’ Guild educational programs, wood firings, workshops, and public events.

The NH Potters’ Guild is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the craft of ceramics and supporting potters of all levels through workshops, events, and collaborative projects. For more information, contact Wren Morrocco at chair@nhpottersguild.org or visit the Potters’ Guild website at nhpottersguild.org.

Related Posts