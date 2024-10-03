Get lost in the Moulton Farm’s 2024 corn maze

For Wes Thomas, designing Moulton Farm’s corn maze this year fulfilled a challenge he’d set for himself. “Each year, there are so many different ideas floating through my head as I’m getting ready to design the maze,” says Thomas, who’s been working at the farm since high school and designed their corn maze for 17 years.

“Sometimes choosing the maze theme is pretty easy. I had several designs I was thinking about this year, so I did what so many of us do. I asked my wife,” he admitted with a grin.

“She’s the one who suggested the theme, but what she didn’t know is that I’ve wanted to try a flag and an eagle for a long time. I hadn’t done it because of its multiple challenges, but this year I decided it was time to tackle it.”

“Figuring out how to create the stars and combine the stripes and wings wasn’t easy, especially with the space I had to work with. I also needed to figure out what I’d do if certain parts of the maze didn’t grow well. We cut the maze when the corn is a few inches high, and a lot can happen between that time and when we open. Nature can be pretty uncooperative at times,” he said with the knowing laugh of an experienced farmer.

Fortunately for Thomas and corn maze lovers, nature cooperated this year. Moulton Farm’s maze opened on September 21 and includes something new this year: a scavenger hunt.

Moulton Farm’s corn maze and pumpkin patch opened on Saturday, Sept. 21. Visitors can also enjoy pumpkin hunting, either in the farm’s “pick your own” pumpkin patch or from among the many pre-picked pumpkins grown at the farm, and there are other reasons to visit.

Horse-drawn wagon rides will be available on most weekends and are free. Live music is also happening most Saturdays and Sundays. Fall displays, games, and baby goats will make for good pictures, and the farm’s garden center will feature items for decorating.

Food featuring produce grown at the farm will be available from Moulton’s Hay Wagon, the farm’s food truck. Other classic fall favorites will be available at the Cider Bellies Doughnut stand and at the farm’s market, including apple crisp, freshly baked pies, and whoopie pies in several flavors made in the farm’s kitchen and bakery.

Get lost in Moulton Farm’s 2024 corn maze!

