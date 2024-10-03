Colorful abstracts

Colorful Contemplations, Abstract Realities by Marcie Robers will run through Oct. 12 at Two Villages Art Gallery (846 Main S t . , Contoocook ) . Marcie Roberts is inspired by master artists as well as the students she has taught. She feels a special connection with Spanish masters Dali, El Greco and Goya, and the fantasy artist James Christensen. A retired educator, Roberts has taught Spanish and painting at The Derryfield School and taught elementary and middle school students in her studio. “I am always exploring new mediums and directions in my art. My range of artwork experience runs the gamut from murals in children’s rooms to custom commission paintings, decorative furniture, logos, and pamphlets to set design and set painting—all of which brings me to where I am as an artist today.” Largely self-taught, Roberts has taken classes in portraiture, still life, architectural renderings, and art history and developed an eclectic mixed-media portfolio . “My subject matter comes full circle back to images I see in nature, expressions on people’s faces and both organic abstracts and realism. I enjoy acrylic, watercolor pencil, pouring and sculpting mediums, pen and India ink. I love going deep into detail on a small scale and then blasting into larger-than life images. My journey means more exploration and following my instincts in the realms of imagination and fantasy.”

