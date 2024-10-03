The Children’s Theatre Project at The Community Players of Concord, NH provides a place for children (and adults) to create lasting friendships, develop their talent, and become part of a welcoming community. Watch these children as they present the timeless classic Charlotte’s Web adapted by Joseph Robinette on October 18th and 19th, 2024, at the Concord City Auditorium.

Celebrating the 29th season of theatre for and by young people, the Children’s Theatre Project is pleased to present E.B. White’s classic tale of love and friendship, Charlotte’s Web, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse. Brought to life on stage by 42 young actors aged 6 to 16 years old, the show will be performed live at The Concord City Auditorium on Friday, October 18th at 7:00 pm or Saturday, October 19th at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be available at CommunityPlayersOfConcord.org or at the box office 90 minutes before each show.

Related Posts