A LITERARY CELEBRATION

The New Hampshire Book Festival is an annual statewide book festival with the mission to bring authors together with readers to celebrate literacy, conversation, and community. This premier cultural event hosts 40+ nationally recognized authors for a free, all-day festival of panels, interviews, and book signings in New Hampshire’s historic capital city, Concord, on Oct. 4 and 5. All events will be held at Capitol Center for the Arts & NHBF Festival Village on South Main Street.

This year’s keynote authors are Kate DiCamillo and Jean Hanff Korelitz. For a full list of authors and moderators, visit nhbookfestival.org/authors.

Three stages for the event include:

CCA Authors Stage (Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main Street)

(Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main Street) KidLit Stage (NHBF Village, S. Main Street)

(NHBF Village, S. Main Street) Poetry Salon (Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main Street)

Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4

10 a.m. Children’s Keynote: Kate DiCamillo ticketed event (CCA Authors)

7 p.m. Inaugural Keynote: Jean Hanff Korelitz with Laura Knoy (mod) ticketed event (CCA Authors)

Saturday, Oct. 5

9-9:55 a.m.

Family Secrets: T. Greenwood, A.H. Kim, Sharon Wishnow, Shannon Bowring, Julie Gerstenblatt (mod) (CCA Authors)

Picture Books! Author-Illustrator Spotlight: Lita Judge, Jennifer Goldfinger, Maryann Cocca-Leffler, Marty Kelley (mod) (KidLit)

Poetry Spotlight: Paul Muldoon reads from his work. Intro by Jennifer Militello, NH Poet Laureate (Poetry Salon)

9:55-10:20 a.m.

Book signing: Gibson’s Tent (CCA Authors)

Book signing: Gibson’s Store (KidLit)

10:20-11:15 a.m.

Debuts: Kayla Min Andrews, Joseph Earl Thomas, Alina Grabowski, Vinson Cunningham, David Moloney (mod) (CCA Authors)

Earth Day Everyday — Kids Make a Better Tomorrow: Linda Sue Park, Evan Griffith, Melissa Stewart, Amanda Gokee (mod) (KidLit)

11:15-11:40 a.m.

Book signing: Gibson’s Tent (CCA Authors)

Book signing: Gibson’s Store (KidLit)

11:40-12:30 p.m.

Spotlight Conversation: Claire Messud and Ann Hood, Katie Crouch (mod) (CCA Authors)

MG Fantasy Spotlight: Kekla Magoon, MT Anderson, Lisa Stringfellow, Erin Bowman (mod) (KidLit)

12:30-12:50 p.m.

Book signing: Gibson’s Tent (CCA Authors)

Book signing: Gibson’s Store (KidLit)

1-1:55 p.m.

Suspense & Mystery: Sarah Stewart Taylor, Margot Douaihy, Edwin Hill, CB Bernard, Margaret Porter (mod) (CCA Authors)

Families: It’s Complicated: Michael Leali, Michael Stewart, Virginia MacGregor (mod) (KidLit)

1:55-2:20 p.m.

Book signing: Gibson’s Tent (CCA Authors)

Book signing: Gibson’s Store (KidLit)

2:20-3:15 p.m.

20th Century Historical Fiction: Marjan Kamali, Dawn Tripp, Brinda Charry (mod) (CCA Authors)

Graphic Novel Spotlight: Matt Tavares, Jannie Ho, David Elliott (mod) (KidLit)

Poetry Spotlight: Jennifer Militello, Oliver de la Paz, Cate Marvin, Tim Liardet (Poetry Salon)

3:15-3:40 p.m.

Book signing: Gibson’s Tent (CCA Authors)

Book signing: Gibson’s Store (KidLit)

Book signing: Gibson’s Tent (Poetry Salon)

3:40-4:20 p.m.

Epics, Quests, and Magic: Ann Dávila Cardinal, Mark Cecil, MT Anderson, Lyra Selene, Jocelyn Winn (mod) (CCA Authors)

Co-Authors: Two Pens are Better than One: Terry Farish & Lochan Sharma, Donna Gephart & Lori Haskins Houran, Kari Allen (mod) (KidLit)

4:20-4:45 p.m.

Book signing: Gibson’s Tent (CCA Authors)

Book signing: Gibson’s Store (KidLit)

5-8:15 p.m.

Family Keynote: From Novel to Netflix with Kate DiCamillo, Veronica Chao (mod) Program + movie ticketed event

