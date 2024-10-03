On Saturday, people living with ALS, family members, friends, caregivers, and others affected by ALS will gather at Rollins Park for the 2024 Walk to Defeat ALS New Hampshire. ALS, often called Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It gradually robs people of the ability to walk, move, talk, swallow, and eventually breathe. ALS has no known cause or cure, and the community is coming together to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere.

With only two to five years to live, individuals living with ALS have an urgent need, and the community is stepping in to fill it by participating for those who cannot. Walk to Defeat ALS® is the ALS Association’s signature event and funds directly support innovative research, care services, and advocacy efforts.

EVENT INFORMATION

2024 Walk to Defeat ALS New Hampshire

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Time: Walk check-in: 10:00 a.m.; Walk start: 11:30 a.m.

Location: Rollins Park, 33 Bow Street, Concord

Walk to Defeat ALS is the #1 way to unite and support people affected by ALS in your community. Join us for an event near you today and register at http://www.als.org/WalkNH. Registered participants who raise $100 or more receive a commemorative t-shirt.

