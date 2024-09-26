Join a spectacular celebration on the first Wednesday of October as the Crisis Center of Central New Hampshire (CCCNH) proudly presents the 10th Anniversary of Walk a Mile in Their Shoes (WAM): Eras Edition, Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. WAM is a light-hearted event to raise awareness about very serious issues domestic, sexual and genderbased violence. We walk to show solidarity, support survivors, and to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence in Merrimack County. This year, our theme is Eras, a nod to Taylor Sw i f t ’s iconic Eras tour and an opportunity to celebrate decades of history in our community. Whether Eras means rocking out to your favorite Taylor Swift song or rocking your best 70s, 80s, or 90s attire, we can’t wait to walk with you. Friendly fourlegged friends are welcome. Your participation helps us provide life-saving services. The proceeds from WAM go directly to support CCCNH’s essential programs and services for those affected by domestic and sexual violence in our community. What about the shoes? One thing we always look forward to at Walk A Mile In Their Shoes is the shoes pumps, platforms, stilettos, knee-high boots, sneakers, flip flops and even flats. You can wear whatever works for yo u ! To register, visit cccnh.org/events/ Questions? Call Debbie at 603.225.7376 or email at wa m @ ccc n h . or g . The walk will be held at the State HouseArches, Main Street, Concord. Check In/Registrations begins at 4:30 p.m.

