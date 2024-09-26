New venue, new vibe

Concord Coalition to End Homelessness (CCEH) is proud to hold its fifth annual Blues, Brews & BBQ fundraiser event featuring live music and all-you-can eat barbeque. “Blues, Brews & BBQ” will take place on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Barn at Bull Meadow (63 Bog Rd, Concord ) . Local acoustic duo Conor & Zebwill perform live while guests enjoy an incredible all-you-can-eat buffet of Texas-style barbeque meats and sides from Concord ’s very own Smokeshow Barbeque. Stay to play cornhole and participate in an epic game of “Heads or Tails” for the opportunity to win prizes. All proceeds from the event will benefit CCEH’s mission of ending homelessness in our community. Featured as one of Concord ’s can’t-miss Fairs & Festivals events in the Greater Concord Chamber’s 2024 Guidebook to Concord, “Blues, Brews & BBQ” will be a fun evening of great music, delicious food, and a good cause! Cost is $50 per ticket (all-you-can-eat authentic Texas-style barbequed meats and sides). Please note we will not have takeaway containers. For more information, visit concordhomeless.org/blues-brews-bb q /

