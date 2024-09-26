Handmade & Homegrown to take over downtown

On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29, downtown Henniker will come alive with activity during the 8th Henniker Handmade & Homegrown event. This semi-annual event will be the biggest yet – featuring 88 local artisans, crafters, farms, and food makers; a diverse and delicious selection of food trucks; and an outstanding lineup of live music performers.

The craft fair will feature a wide range of fine arts and handcrafts including handmade jewelry, pottery, paintings, illustrations, woodworking, baskets, handblown glass, fiber arts including knitting, crochet, wool felting, and weaving, skincare products, soaps, and more. Several local farms will have seasonal produce, grass-fed and free-range meats, eggs, baked goods, flower bouquets, wine, maple, and honey.

The food truck lineup will include authentic Colombian street food from Cali Arepa, Somali-inspired cuisine from Batulo’s Kitchen, award-winning tacos from Taco Beyondo, artisanal pizzas from DeadProof Pizza Co., and a Chicago-style hotdog cart.

Live music performances by Peabody’s Coal Train, the Danny Savage Band, Free Range Musicians, Walker Smith, and Collin Nevins will entertain visitors as they peruse the festival.

The event will take place at the Henniker Community Center & Park, 57 Main St. Vendors will be both indoors and outdoors. The event is rain or shine. Designated event parking is at the Henniker Community School and there will be a shuttle bus running to and from the event. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Henniker Handmade & Homegrown is a fundraising event for Henniker Community Market, a summer farmers market in its 13th year, held every Thursday evening May to October. Special thanks to Pats Peak Ski Area, White Birch Community Center, the Henniker Chamber of Commerce, Davis and Towle Insurance Group, and Merrimack County Savings Bank for their sponsorship and support.

Learn more on Facebook and Instagram by following Henniker Community Market. This event is free and open to the public.

