Combining a Haunted House with interactive theatre

The North Country Center for the Arts at Jean’s Playhouse is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Ghost Light Haunted Experience, set to spook and thrill visitors this Halloween season. The beloved annual event kicks off Columbus Day weekend and promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for both seasoned horror enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Ghost Light transforms the entirety of Jean’s Playhouse into a spine-chilling spectacle of eerie encounters and ghostly thrills. This year’s haunting experience will take guests on a heart-pounding journey through a series of meticulously crafted scenes that blend chilling special effects, intricate set designs, along with a gripping narrative that brings the ghostly tales of the theater to life.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Ghost Light back to the Playhouse,” said creator and Executive Artistic Director, Joel Mercier. When you arrive, Sylus Harrington, the museum curator, first takes you through the history of the theater and the land it sits on, with a touch of immersive theater magic! Then the tour begins, bringing small groups through the entire building and even the backyard, which have all been furnished with theatrical lighting, sets, special effects, and scary creatures to create a haunted house walkthrough experience.

Ghost Light will run on weekends from Friday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, Oct. 26. Each haunted tour accommodates up to fourteen guests and runs approximately forty minutes. Tours start every twenty minutes from dusk until 10 p.m., but with such limited openings, it is recommended guests purchase tickets ahead of time. An additional weekend has been added to accommodate high demand.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at http://www.jeansplayhouse.com or http://www.nhghostlight.com, or you can call the box office at 603-745-2141.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the most unique event of the season. Prepare for an unforgettable Halloween adventure and see why Ghost Light is becoming a North Country cherished tradition for thrill-seekers and ghost hunters alike. How will you react when the Ghost Light goes out…? See you at Ghost Light!

