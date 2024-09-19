theatre KAPOW opens its 17th season with Aaron Posner’s profoundly humane and hilariously quirky comedy Life Sucks. at BNH Stage in Concord Sept. 20 through 22.

A group of old friends, ex-lovers, estranged in-laws, and lifelong enemies gather to grapple with life’s thorniest questions — and each other. What could possibly go wrong? Incurably lustful and lonely, hapless and hopeful, these seven souls collide and hilariously stumble their way towards a new understanding that life sucks! Or does it? And how do we get through it?

Egos clash, hearts hunger, and souls cry out for meaning in this raw and cleverly funny reimagining of Anton Chekhov’s timeless classic Uncle Vanya. In Posner’s fresh take, the audience directly impacts what is happening on stage. The characters often talk to and ask questions of the audience.

Performances of Life Sucks. are Sept. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. at the BNH Stage in Concord. For tickets or more information, visit tkAPow.com.

