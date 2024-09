Join Bob Manley, co-Founder of Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery, for a unique hike to the gravesite of Joseph Plumer, the famed Hermit of Meredith Hill, on Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. Joseph Plumer, who passed away in 1862 at 88, rests beside the foundations of his home and barn in the heart of Hermit Town Forest — a place that inspired the name of Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery.

The hike will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. from the Meredith and Sanbornton town border on Hermit Woods Road.

